Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke native sentenced to five years in prison for distributing heroin

Change this caption before publishing.
Change this caption before publishing.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman was sentenced to five years in prison for selling heroin on behalf of her incarcerated boyfriend, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

Aminee Davenport, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing more than 100 grams of heroin in November 2021.

Court documents say Davenport was in a relationship with Anthony Barnett, who had been arrested for his involvement in a shooting in Roanoke. After he was arrested, Barnett asked Davenport to sell drugs for him. Investigators with the Virginia State Police made two controlled purchases of approximately four ounces of heroin from Davenport.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Virginia State Police, and members of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting Saturday night
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND: Rail Yard Dawgs sweep Huntsville to reach first-ever finals
L-R: Shawntaya Snowden, Rodriguez C. Hall, actual vehicle (Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police...
Woman kidnapped out of Kentucky found safe, suspect still at large
VDOT
Cleared: Montgomery Co. tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81N
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
One dead after crash in Bland County
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested
Volunteers needed for "Little Feet Meet" event at Roanoke College
Virginia Special Olympics seeking volunteers for “little feet meet” event
No cause determined for brush fire in Franklin County