Roanoke native sentenced to five years in prison for distributing heroin

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman was sentenced to five years in prison for selling heroin on behalf of her incarcerated boyfriend, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

Aminee Davenport, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing more than 100 grams of heroin in November 2021.

Court documents say Davenport was in a relationship with Anthony Barnett, who had been arrested for his involvement in a shooting in Roanoke. After he was arrested, Barnett asked Davenport to sell drugs for him. Investigators with the Virginia State Police made two controlled purchases of approximately four ounces of heroin from Davenport.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Virginia State Police, and members of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.