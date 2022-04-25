Rural Retreat man to serve 25 years after shooting at Wythe County deputy

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Wythe County, a Rural Retreat man will serve at least 25 years in prison after shooting at a deputy in 2019.

In a Wythe County courtroom, the sentencing of William “Cody” Grimes took place Monday.

During the hearing, Deputy May with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office spoke about how the shooting on November 9, 2019 changed his life forever.

“Police officers a lot of times are asked to make split second decisions in very, very tense situations and in this case, I’m very proud of Deputy May. I think he did an excellent job. He not only saved the lived his own life, but he saved a lot of lives of members of the community that could have easily been killed or hurt,” said Charles Foster, Wythe County Sheriff.

Back in 2019, the sheriff’s office says Grimes stole a car, then when a deputy showed up, managed to steal his gun after a brief fight and shot at the deputy.

“The deputy sheriff involved could have easily been killed with his own firearm to say the least,” said Foster.

Grimes’ defense spoke about his drug use and substance abuse problem.

“I hope that this would make people who use illegal drugs or narcotics think about, although they receive a prison sentence and sometimes it’s lengthy at times, the people who really suffer, are the ones they leave behind,” said Foster.

In a statement to the court, Grimes apologized for his actions.

In the end the judge sentenced Grimes to forty three years in prison for the charges.

The judge sentenced Grimes to thirty years for the charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, three years for the use of a firearm in commission of a felony charge and ten years for the grand larceny auto charge with Grimes to serve twenty five years and suspended the rest.

“There will definitely be a healing process not only for the deputy, but that family that’s involved as well. They’ve withstood a traumatic event,” said Foster.

As Grimes left the courtroom, he turned back to his family and friends and said, “That’s my life. That’s my life.”

Now after he serves his time, Grimes will also serve ten years probation.

