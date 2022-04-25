Sugar Ray set to perform in Roanoke’s Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets go on sale April 29 for a performance by the band Sugar Ray at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park.

The show, set for July 3, will be part of the Freedom First Festival.

Sugar Ray had several ‘90s hits, including “Someday,” “When it’s Over,” “Every Morning” and “Fly,” which was number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lead singer Mark McGrath says. “We’re friends who started a band to have fun. When you come to see us live, I want you to have fun too. The idea is the same is it was in 1988. So many things have happened since then, but Sugar Ray is still my life. It’s what defines me. We’re the guys next door, yet we’ve made an impact. I know what the future’s going to be for Sugar Ray—and I love it. I also know if you’re having half as much fun as I am at a show, we’re doing something right.”

Tickets will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866-HDG–TICKETS and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

