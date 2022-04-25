Hometown Local
Trial to begin in lawsuit over death of UVA lacrosse player

FILE - George Huguely is escorted into the Charlottesville Circuit courthouse in...
FILE - George Huguely is escorted into the Charlottesville Circuit courthouse in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012. Huguely, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of a University of Virginia lacrosse player, is headed back to court as jury selections are expected Monday, April 25, 2022, for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of a University of Virginia lacrosse player is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Monday in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely liable in the death of Yeardley Love.

Both Huguely and Love were lacrosse players at UVA who were weeks away from graduation.

A lawsuit filed by Yeardley’s mother seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

Huguely’s attorney said he will only be brought from prison to court on the day he is scheduled to testify, not on the other days of the trial.

