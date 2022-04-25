Hometown Local
Virginia attorney general speaks on impact of victims during National Crime Victims' Rights Week event

Jason Miyares in Danville Monday morning.
Jason Miyares in Danville Monday morning.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s attorney general visited a couple hometowns east of the Blue Ridge Monday.

Jason Miyares visited Danville and Lynchburg as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The theme for this year is rights, access and equity for all victims.

Miyares told folks in Danville that the stories of victims of crimes in many cases are often impactful.

“Prosecutors will tell you that often times it’s not the defendants that they remember nearly as much as the victims, because so many of their stories in many ways, they can haunt you,” said Miyares.

Part of this year’s theme is enforcing victims’ rights and expanding access to services.

