Virginia Special Olympics seeking volunteers “little feet meet” event

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Special Olympics is looking for volunteers to work its “little feet meet” event at Roanoke College on April 27, according to the organization.

The event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the alumni field, with a special ceremony beginning around 10:30 a.m.

The organization says 450 young athletes will be participating from 31 area elementary schools and pre-schools.

The event will help students with and without intellectual disabilities together, according to the organization.

Students from Roanoke College and local high schools, as well as community members, will help run the event. Law Enforcement volunteers will also be out to support the events.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up by clicking here.

