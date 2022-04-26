Hometown Local
Bedford community leaders create community demonstration to remember victims of opioid epidemic

Bedford opioid awareness event
Bedford opioid awareness event(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Passing by, the white crosses are hard to miss.

“This is a shock to the conscience,” says Tim Brooke of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

An average of four Virginians die every day from an opioid overdose.  Those lives, represented in the Bedford community by countless white crosses on the lawn of the church. “We’re trying to elevate awareness of addiction related deaths,” explains Brooke.

Community leaders in Bedford gathered on Monday to talk about the opioid epidemic, and the ways that they can destigmatize addiction.

“We want to start using first person language,” he adds. “When you look at these crosses, it’s somebody’s mother, brother, father, sister, son, daughter. When we call them drunks, or we call them addicts, or junkies, we’re dehumanizing them and we’re making them “others.” And they’re not. They’re us.”

Brooke also serves as a Town of Bedford police officer. “I have personally administered Narcan to two people who were dying in cars. Anytime somebody is dying, it’s very stressful.”

Brooke says that 60% of people who are incarcerated are also battling addiction.

For him and the rest of the community leaders, Monday’s demonstration is about becoming better partners in recovery as a community, and protecting the greatest gift.

“It’s important to save lives,” he says.

The church encourages people who have lost a loved one to an opioid overdose to write their name on one of the crosses in St. John’s lawn.

They will be on display until next Saturday, May 7th.

