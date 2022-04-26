Hometown Local
Bedford man pleads guilty to 2021 manslaughter

Tyler Booth speaks to the court Tuesday morning.
Tyler Booth speaks to the court Tuesday morning.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man has pleaded guilty to killing an 18-year-old last July.

Tyler Lee Booth pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors say he hit Braeden Bailey during a dispute last summer. Bailey later died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Booth’s defense attorney says he and Bailey were friends and that his client has taken responsibility for Bailey’s death.

Booth will be sentenced August 30.

