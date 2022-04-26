Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years old.(KARE)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/KARE) – Call him young Sheldon.

A 13-year-old whiz kid in Minnesota is about to graduate college.

Elliott Tanner is getting his Bachelor of Science in physics in May from the University of Minnesota. He minored in math.

Elliott’s mom says he started reading, without being taught, and doing math at age three.

He started community college at age nine and earned an associate’s degree two years later.

In a 2019 interview, he said he wants to understand the deepest secrets of the universe.

Now that he’s finished his undergrad, Elliott is continuing on at U of M, where he starts a PhD program in the fall.

He didn’t get financial aid or a tuition waiver, so friends and family are raising money for his tuition.

Elliott wants to be a high-energy theoretical physicist, and hopes to become a professor at U of M.

Copyright 2022 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting
Riley Arthur mugshot
Man arrested for stabbing two people, including grandma
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND: Rail Yard Dawgs sweep Huntsville to reach first-ever finals
L-R: Shawntaya Snowden, Rodriguez C. Hall, actual vehicle (Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police...
Woman kidnapped out of Kentucky found safe, suspect still at large
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested

Latest News

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take it private
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
A rendering of the helmet for the Washington Commanders
Virginia AG launching investigation into NFL’s Commanders
The off-Broadway production 'Coal Country' is heading to Beckley, West Virginia in May.
Off-Broadway production ‘Coal Country’ heading to West Virginia in May
Bedford opioid awareness event
Bedford community leaders create community demonstration to remember victims of opioid epidemic