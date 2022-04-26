A cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures

Scattered showers and a few storms today

Cooler weather builds in behind the front

Another chance of rain this weekend

TUESDAY

Scattered rain showers will start to push into the western part of our region between 9AM -11AM. Showers pass through the Roanoke Valley between 11AM-2pm. Any showers will exit the east between 3PM - 5PM. While the front will mostly bring scattered showers, a few storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon especially for areas east of I-81. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather early this afternoon. The main threat would be some strong gusty winds. The storms should remain isolated.

A front brings showers and a few storms on Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

We have a Marginal Risk of severe weather in the southeastern part of the region. (WDBJ Weather)

This front will break our ridge and we’ll see cooler conditions build in by the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday expected to fall to seasonable temperatures in the 70s. Lows will dip back down into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Sunshine returns by Wednesday, but much cooler weather settles in. It looks like our high temperatures will only climb back into the mid 60s. We remain in the 60s right through the end of the work week.

Thinking of starting the garden? It does look like we could see some frosty conditions again Wednesday night into Thursday morning as lows will dip into the 30s and low 40s. You may want to bring the plants indoors, especially Wednesday night, just in case we see some frost. We eventually start to gradually warm things up as we close out the work week.

Bring in the plants Wednesday night as temperatures drop to the 30s Thursday morning. (WDBJ7)

WEEKEND

We start the weekend off with a mix of sun and clouds with just an isolated shower. Our high temperatures Saturday climb back into the lower 70s. We bring back a better chance of showers Sunday as our highs climb back into the low and middle 70s.

Shower chances are possible again Sunday as a warm front moves through. (WDBJ7)

