Community School’s Strawberry Festival returning to Elmwood Park

By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community School’s announced Tuesday its annual Strawberry Festival will return to its traditional location at Elmwood Park, in Downtown Roanoke.

The event, which was founded as a fundraiser, is one of Roanoke’s most popular spring events drawing nearly 20,000 people each year from across the Blue Ridge and beyond. Community School says Shortcake-to-Go Kits will be available for pre-order Friday and can be picked up or delivered to businesses and schools within a 10-mile radius of Elmwood Park.

“Our teams of volunteer parents, alumni and friends of the school are excited to help make our return to Elmwood Park a wonderful experience for our community” said Linda Roth, executive director, Community School. “I’m looking forward to seeing people come together to enjoy their sweet desserts, and we are always so grateful for the ways that Community School is able to benefit from our festival.”

The festival hours will begin May 6th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 7th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found about the festival by going to https://www.strawberryfestivalroanoke.org/ or by clicking here.

