COVID new-case count, hospitalizations tick up; positive test percentage holds steady

(Fusion Medical Animation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,695,897 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, April 26, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,327 from the 1,694,570 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 946 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 13,413,244 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with an 8.3% positivity rate from tests over the last week, the same as the number reported Monday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,765,240 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 81.8% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.2% fully vaccinated. 92.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.1% are fully vaccinated.

185 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 176 Monday. 108,006 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, there have been 20,187 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 20,169 reported Monday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

