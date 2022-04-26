Hometown Local
Dr Pepper Park announces Insta-Jammin’ Rock Art Initiative

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Art and music comes together in a new initiative at Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke.

Fans heading to concerts or events will experience the Insta-Jammin’ Rock Art Initiative.

There will be different art installations, which will rotate throughout the venue.

All of the artists are local and the sculptures will be music themed.

“We have a very social venue where people do get up and move around and walk and so we think this is going to be a nice addition to music to merge art and music together,” said Waynette Anderson, Dr Pepper Park President.

The sculptures will be primarily made from recycled and re-purposed materials.

