Dr Pepper Park announces Insta-Jammin’ Rock Art Initiative
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Art and music comes together in a new initiative at Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke.
Fans heading to concerts or events will experience the Insta-Jammin’ Rock Art Initiative.
There will be different art installations, which will rotate throughout the venue.
All of the artists are local and the sculptures will be music themed.
“We have a very social venue where people do get up and move around and walk and so we think this is going to be a nice addition to music to merge art and music together,” said Waynette Anderson, Dr Pepper Park President.
The sculptures will be primarily made from recycled and re-purposed materials.
