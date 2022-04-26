Fees to be waived as part of ‘Make Danville Shine’ community cleanup campaign

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - May is “Make Danville Shine” month in support of a community cleanup.

According to the city, the Public Works Department will be waiving numerous fees and restrictions around yard waste, large bulk debris, tire disposal and appliance pickups.

See below for program details:

“No rental trailers are available, but Public Works will allow oversized piles of yard waste and large bulk debris to be placed at the residential curbside for collection by a bucket truck. Residents are asked to separate the yard waste from the large bulk debris. Loose leaves and grass clippings must be bagged. Collection will take place once a week on the regular scheduled weekday.

The waiver of fees and restrictions does not include tree stumps, debris generated by tree contractors, large bulk debris generated by contractors, and construction or demolition debris from contractors.

By appointment, crews will collect large appliances for free and heavy debris such as bricks, rocks, cinder blocks and dirt. Heavy debris from contractors will not be collected free of charge.

The fee for tire disposal will be waived for residents but is limited to only four tires per household. Commercial tires are not included in the fee waiver.

All household trash and small debris should be inside an approved cart. Unapproved trash carts will not be emptied. All loose debris and household trash must be bagged. No car parts and hazardous materials such as liquids, paints and fuel can be included.”

