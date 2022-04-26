Gang leader linked to 2017 Bedford Co. murder sentenced to life in prison

(WDBJ) - An MS-13 gang leader with connections to the 2017 Bedford County murder of Raymond Wood has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

According to the Department of Justice, El Salvadorian national, Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno co-led the “Sailors” Clique.

Documents say he was involved in several murders in Virginia and Maryland, including the murder of Raymond Wood.

The release says, in March 2017, a member of the Sailors Clique was hiding from law enforcement in the Lynchburg area and had a dispute with a Wood over marijuana. In response, Alvarado-Requeno and his co-leader Jose Corea-Diaz organized a squad of MS-13 members to murder Wood.

Alvarado-Requeno and Corea Diaz then helped to hide and protect the killers.

With Monday’s sentencing, the US Attorney’s Office hopes to send a strong message to international gangs like MS-13.

