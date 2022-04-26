Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021

FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in...
FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in Washington, Sunday, July 11, 2021, co-sponsored by the Alliance for Israel, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B'nai B'rith International and other organizations.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year.

A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021.

That’s a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Arthur mugshot
Man arrested for stabbing two people, including grandma
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested
Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s today.
Tuesday cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures
Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying two sets of skeletal remains...
Virginia State Police searching for answers in 33-year-old cold case
An Arby's restaurant sign is seen in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Latest News

To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
Officials: Nearly 200 cases of mystery liver disease
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Justices hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico
Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion...
Can Musk deliver on his vision for Twitter? Questions remain