Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energy

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By MATTHEW DALY
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs. The aim is to speed an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billion of dollars a year.

Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and LED bulbs that last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs.

The Trump administration had slowed an earlier phaseout of incandescents, saying it was targeting rules that burden businesses.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Riley Arthur mugshot
Man arrested for stabbing two people, including grandma
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested
Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s today.
Tuesday cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures
William Cody Grimes
Rural Retreat man to serve 25 years after shooting at Wythe County deputy

Latest News

Insta-Jammin' Rock Art Initiative
Dr Pepper Park announces Insta-Jammin’ Rock Art Initiative
Summer teen job fair at Northside Middle School
Local expert gives tips to score that perfect summer job for teens
Fees to be waived as part of ‘Make Danville Shine’ community cleanup campaign
Pending city council's approval Tuesday evening, the new Lynchburg Police Department...
With city council approval, new Lynchburg Police home to be along Odd Fellows Road