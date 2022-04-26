Local expert gives tips to score that perfect summer job for teens

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time for teens to find that summer job.

“Now that businesses are really opening back up almost as usual, they rely on our young people to fill a lot of jobs that they available,” said Toni McLawhorn, one-stop coordinator.

It seems like these days, many businesses are hiring.

So what’s the secret to getting that perfect summer job and where do you start?

“Try to find something that is close to an interest that they might have. This is a good opportunity to build the experience for a resume for a young person who may just be starting into the workforce,” said McLawhorn.

One thing employers in our hometowns are looking for is a great work ethic.

“Go to work, take a job and then want to be there. You’ve gotta show up. You have to be on time. You can’t just not show up or call out sick all the time,” said McLawhorn.

And even if you don’t have a lot of work experience, or this is your first job, make sure to add any skills or volunteering you might be involved in in school.

“You want to put your best foot forward at all times and represent yourself as positively as you can,” said McLawhorn.

There are summer teen job fairs happening in our hometowns this week.

