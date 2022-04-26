Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Local expert gives tips to score that perfect summer job for teens

Summer teen job fair at Northside Middle School
Summer teen job fair at Northside Middle School(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time for teens to find that summer job.

“Now that businesses are really opening back up almost as usual, they rely on our young people to fill a lot of jobs that they available,” said Toni McLawhorn, one-stop coordinator.

It seems like these days, many businesses are hiring.

So what’s the secret to getting that perfect summer job and where do you start?

“Try to find something that is close to an interest that they might have. This is a good opportunity to build the experience for a resume for a young person who may just be starting into the workforce,” said McLawhorn.

One thing employers in our hometowns are looking for is a great work ethic.

“Go to work, take a job and then want to be there. You’ve gotta show up. You have to be on time. You can’t just not show up or call out sick all the time,” said McLawhorn.

And even if you don’t have a lot of work experience, or this is your first job, make sure to add any skills or volunteering you might be involved in in school.

“You want to put your best foot forward at all times and represent yourself as positively as you can,” said McLawhorn.

There are summer teen job fairs happening in our hometowns this week.

For when and where, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Riley Arthur mugshot
Man arrested for stabbing two people, including grandma
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested
Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s today.
Tuesday cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures
William Cody Grimes
Rural Retreat man to serve 25 years after shooting at Wythe County deputy

Latest News

Insta-Jammin' Rock Art Initiative
Dr Pepper Park announces Insta-Jammin’ Rock Art Initiative
Fees to be waived as part of ‘Make Danville Shine’ community cleanup campaign
Pending city council's approval Tuesday evening, the new Lynchburg Police Department...
With city council approval, new Lynchburg Police home to be along Odd Fellows Road
(Source: Pixabay)
Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energy