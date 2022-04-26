Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Magna Vista High School student dies after falling from truck in Henry County

Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Magna Vista High School student was killed Monday night after falling from the back of a pickup, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the incident occurred at 10:20 p.m. on Route 683, one tenth of a mile north of Route 859.

An 18-year-old was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup with two males in the back. Police say Logan Smith, 18 of Martinsville, fell from the back of the truck onto the road. Smith died at the scene.

Police say the other male wasn’t injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Henry County Public Schools released the following statement:

We were deeply saddened to learn of Logan Smith’s passing and are working to support Magna Vista High School students and staff as they remember him. Counselors have been available at school today and will continue to be available as needed for members of the school community who would like to speak with someone. We appreciate the community’s thoughts for the Warrior community in the days ahead.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Arthur mugshot
Man arrested for stabbing two people, including grandma
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested
Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s today.
Tuesday cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures
Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying two sets of skeletal remains...
Virginia State Police searching for answers in 33-year-old cold case
William Cody Grimes
Rural Retreat man to serve 25 years after shooting at Wythe County deputy

Latest News

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
One dead after crash in Bland County
VDOT
Cleared: Montgomery Co. tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81N
Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department
Cleared: Crash closes lane along 460E in Appomattox Co.
Hurt Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after Pittsylvania Co. crash involving school bus