Magna Vista High School student dies after falling from truck in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Magna Vista High School student was killed Monday night after falling from the back of a pickup, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the incident occurred at 10:20 p.m. on Route 683, one tenth of a mile north of Route 859.

An 18-year-old was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup with two males in the back. Police say Logan Smith, 18 of Martinsville, fell from the back of the truck onto the road. Smith died at the scene.

Police say the other male wasn’t injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Henry County Public Schools released the following statement:

We were deeply saddened to learn of Logan Smith’s passing and are working to support Magna Vista High School students and staff as they remember him. Counselors have been available at school today and will continue to be available as needed for members of the school community who would like to speak with someone. We appreciate the community’s thoughts for the Warrior community in the days ahead.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.