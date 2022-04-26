Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise after remarks he made on a podcast.(CNN, POOL)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was issued a citation by CMPD on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Police say Transportation Security Administration (TSA) located the firearm in a bag at a security screening checkpoint.

Cawthorn, 26, from Hendersonville, was identified as the owner of the bag with the firearm and stated that it was his and cooperated with CMPD officers.

Federal judge shuts down attempt to keep Madison Cawthorn off ballots

The congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a city of Charlotte ordinance.

Cawthorn was released and CMPD took possession of the firearm as normal procedure.

In 2021, Cawthorn attempted to bring a gun through security at the Asheville Regional Airport.

He was also recently charged with driving while license revoked and is facing multiple speeding citations.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Riley Arthur mugshot
Man arrested for stabbing two people, including grandma
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested
Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s today.
Tuesday cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures
William Cody Grimes
Rural Retreat man to serve 25 years after shooting at Wythe County deputy

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energy
Tyler Booth speaks to the court Tuesday morning.
Bedford man pleads guilty to 2021 manslaughter
Rehabilitation of Warm Springs Pools in Hot Springs
Rehab continues on Warm Springs pools
Rehabilitation of Warm Springs Pools in Hot Springs
Warm Springs Pool Rehab