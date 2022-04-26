Hometown Local
Off-Broadway production 'Coal Country' heading to West Virginia in May

The off-Broadway production 'Coal Country' is heading to Beckley, West Virginia in May.
The off-Broadway production 'Coal Country' is heading to Beckley, West Virginia in May.(Coal Country/Joan Marcus)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WDBJ) - A major off-Broadway production about the Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster is coming to West Virginia next month.

‘Coal Country’ is based on interviews with survivors and family members following the mine disaster in April 2010.

The show just finished a successful run in New York City, and Theatre West Virginia is bringing the entire cast and crew to Beckley for a free performance on May 9th.

The production includes veterans of the New York stage and music performed by Grammy winning singer-songwriter Steve Earle.

“There’s a much larger story and we believe that it is incredibly important the entire country know about and remember this story,” said Playwright and Director Jessica Blank.

“People from West Virginia have come to New York to see the show,” Earle told reporters during a teleconference Monday morning. “A lot of the people that are portrayed in the show came to New York and saw it there. But there’s a lot of people that haven’t been able to make that trip.”

Theatre West Virginia will host the show at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium in Beckley.

The theater seats 1100, and 400 seats will be reserved for survivors, victim’s family members and former employees of the Upper Big Branch Mine.

