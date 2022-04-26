Rehab continues on Warm Springs pools

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ/Omni Homestead Release) - Rehabilitation of the Warm Springs Pools, part of The Omni Homestead Resort, is underway, with structural repairs to the Gentlemen’s Bath nearing completion, according to the resort. The walls of the Ladies’ Bath have been shored up to stabilize the structure while work is being done.

“This is a very intricate process as we are repairing these historic structures, not tearing them down, but rebuilding them,” according to Ed Pillsbury, architect and principal at 3North. “Our team is diligently working to preserve as much of the historic fabric as possible. In some cases, if a board has a section that is usable and another section that is not, the unusable portion is removed, and the good section is used elsewhere in the building.”

“While we knew the structures were in poor condition, we discovered that everything was in considerably worse condition than we estimated. This includes the wall and roof framing as well as the foundation of the structures. For example, while the roof of the Ladies’ Bathhouse was from the 1950s, and our plans already included reconstructing the roof to its 1890s form, the existing framing crumbled to dust as the building shoring was put in place,” said Pillsbury. “Even with the additional work, Omni is committed to the original plan of rebuilding the structures in place and maintaining the history and traditions of the Baths.”

Sam Lionberger of Lionberger Construction said the project is on track and the bathhouses will reopen later this year.

