Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Rehab continues on Warm Springs pools

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ/Omni Homestead Release) - Rehabilitation of the Warm Springs Pools, part of The Omni Homestead Resort, is underway, with structural repairs to the Gentlemen’s Bath nearing completion, according to the resort. The walls of the Ladies’ Bath have been shored up to stabilize the structure while work is being done.

“This is a very intricate process as we are repairing these historic structures, not tearing them down, but rebuilding them,” according to Ed Pillsbury, architect and principal at 3North. “Our team is diligently working to preserve as much of the historic fabric as possible. In some cases, if a board has a section that is usable and another section that is not, the unusable portion is removed, and the good section is used elsewhere in the building.”

“While we knew the structures were in poor condition, we discovered that everything was in considerably worse condition than we estimated. This includes the wall and roof framing as well as the foundation of the structures. For example, while the roof of the Ladies’ Bathhouse was from the 1950s, and our plans already included reconstructing the roof to its 1890s form, the existing framing crumbled to dust as the building shoring was put in place,” said Pillsbury. “Even with the additional work, Omni is committed to the original plan of rebuilding the structures in place and maintaining the history and traditions of the Baths.”

Sam Lionberger of Lionberger Construction said the project is on track and the bathhouses will reopen later this year.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Riley Arthur mugshot
Man arrested for stabbing two people, including grandma
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested
Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s today.
Tuesday cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures
William Cody Grimes
Rural Retreat man to serve 25 years after shooting at Wythe County deputy

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energy
Tyler Booth speaks to the court Tuesday morning.
Bedford man pleads guilty to July 2021 manslaughter
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Rehabilitation of Warm Springs Pools in Hot Springs
Warm Springs Pool Rehab