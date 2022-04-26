Roanoke businessman celebrates 100th birthday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family and friends of Roanoke businessman Claude Smith gathered to celebrate a milestone Monday night.

Smith is the President and Owner of State Amusement Company. And this week he celebrates his 100th birthday.

Asked for the keys to his long life, Smith said healthy habits, hard work and one more thing.

“The thing that’s been told to me - that the very best thing on this earth is to love and be loved,” Smith said. " And I’m trying my best to love everybody.”

Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White Boyd presented Smith with a resolution honoring the occasion.

And members of his family said there were plans for a number of gatherings with friends and relatives before his birthday on April 28th.

