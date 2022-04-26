Skechers to open store at Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Skechers is opening a store at Tanglewood Mall, according to the Roanoke County Economic Development Department.

The popular shoe brand will occupy a portion of the former Stein Mart space and will share a space with Burlington.

“Skechers is a well-known consumer brand that adds to the diversity of retail experiences in the 419 TownCenter and continues the growth momentum at Tanglewood, said Jill Loope, Director of economic development. A total of seven new restaurants and four new retail and service businesses have been announced at the property to date. We remain optimistic about future business opportunities and continued growth along the 419 corridor.”

Skechers, which was founded in 1992, is the third-largest athletic shoe brand in the world, according to the county.

The store opening is planned for early fall.

