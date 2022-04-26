Tax prep business owner sentenced to prison for defrauding clients

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - The former owner of a tax preparation business who defrauded at least eight small businesses has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for wire fraud and ordered to pay $190,294 restitution.

According to court documents, Lisa Tucker Dillard, 60 of Roanoke, owned and operated a bookkeeping and tax accounting business in Franklin County, and in exchange for a monthly fee, claimed to provide accounting services to small businesses, including the preparation of federal taxes.

Beginning in 2017, Dillard ran a scheme to defraud local small business owners, many of whom spoke limited English, according to the US Attorney’s Office. As part of the scheme, Dillard told her victims they owed taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, but that she had established installment agreements with the IRS for payment. Dillard then told her victims to make those installment payments directly to her, claiming she would forward the money to the IRS.

To make paperwork look real, Dillard applied a fraudulent IRS logo to fake receipts that she showed her victims, but according to the US Attorney’s Office, Dillard neither filed taxes nor paid any money to the IRS on behalf of any victim. Moreover, she was never approved by the IRS as an authorized tax return filer because she never obtained a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) or an Electronic Filing Identification Number (EFIN) as required by the IRS.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.