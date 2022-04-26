Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Tax prep business owner sentenced to prison for defrauding clients

(Vitalii Vodolazskyi - stock.adobe.com)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - The former owner of a tax preparation business who defrauded at least eight small businesses has been sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for wire fraud and ordered to pay $190,294 restitution.

According to court documents, Lisa Tucker Dillard, 60 of Roanoke, owned and operated a bookkeeping and tax accounting business in Franklin County, and in exchange for a monthly fee, claimed to provide accounting services to small businesses, including the preparation of federal taxes.

Beginning in 2017, Dillard ran a scheme to defraud local small business owners, many of whom spoke limited English, according to the US Attorney’s Office. As part of the scheme, Dillard told her victims they owed taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, but that she had established installment agreements with the IRS for payment. Dillard then told her victims to make those installment payments directly to her, claiming she would forward the money to the IRS.

To make paperwork look real, Dillard applied a fraudulent IRS logo to fake receipts that she showed her victims, but according to the US Attorney’s Office, Dillard neither filed taxes nor paid any money to the IRS on behalf of any victim. Moreover, she was never approved by the IRS as an authorized tax return filer because she never obtained a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) or an Electronic Filing Identification Number (EFIN) as required by the IRS.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Riley Arthur mugshot
Man arrested for stabbing two people, including grandma
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested
Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s today.
Tuesday cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures
William Cody Grimes
Rural Retreat man to serve 25 years after shooting at Wythe County deputy

Latest News

(Source: KSLA News 12)
Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energy
Tyler Booth speaks to the court Tuesday morning.
Bedford man pleads guilty to July 2021 manslaughter
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Rehabilitation of Warm Springs Pools in Hot Springs
Rehab continues on Warm Springs pools
Rehabilitation of Warm Springs Pools in Hot Springs
Warm Springs Pool Rehab