U.S. Forest Service conducts prescribed burn in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - From Montvale you could see how far the fire line extended Monday afternoon.

And along U.S. 460, signs provided reassurance that was part of a plan.

The U.S. Forest Service was conducting a prescribed burn on just over 1,000 acres of National Forest land, an operation that should help prevent wildfires and improve the forest eco-system.

Fire specialists were targeting the dried leaves and other material that might fuel an uncontrolled wildfire. They were also taking action to improve woodland conditions and wildlife habitat.

Beth Buchanan is a Fire Ecologist.

“Fire is part of the system,” Buchanan said in an interview. “And when we burn, we open up the canopy. We allow particular trees to thrive. And particularly here, we’ve got an understory of blueberries. Blueberries love fire.”

The Nature Conservancy was represented.

“We know that fire used to be on this landscape anywhere from a three to 15 year interval,” said Nikole Simmons. “And it’s been absent mostly, for 80 to 120 years. So these are steps in the right direction to try and restore the fire regime.”

And so were the local fire departments that were helping to supply Forest Service crews with water.

“It’s extremely valuable,” said Richard Miles, Wildland Division Battalion Chief of Bedford County Fire and Rescue. “We’ve been trying to get it done for a long time. And we’ve talked about it for a long time.”

The Forest Service expected to finish igniting the prescribed burn on Monday, but crews will continue to monitor the area and patrol the fire lines for several more days.

