Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

“Virginia is for ...” | 2022 tourism campaign launches

Virginia is for Lovers apparel at the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center in Harrisonburg.
Virginia is for Lovers apparel at the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As tourism continues to recover from pandemic hits, the Virginia Tourism Corporation launched its new 2022 flagship campaign to entice more people to visit the commonwealth. It’s a spin-off of the 50-year-old iconic slogan “Virginia is for Lovers.”

It’s called “Virginia is for ...” and features three core pillars of top experiences that many travelers are looking for when choosing their next destination: outdoor beauty, family experiences, and local culture/food scene.

“We have based these pillars on research where we know people are interested in these things when they go on vacation,” Lindsey Norment, the Brand Director at VTC, said. “It’s also what we know Virginia offers really well. We will continue to reach markets within driving distance, but we’re expanding a bit out so that hopefully we’re able to capture people’s attention when they are ready to get on a plane.”

Along with our core markets, like Baltimore, DC, Philadephia, and New York City, VTC will be expanding to reach new audiences in places like Chicago, Boston, and Nashville.

“The ‘Virginia is for…’ campaign aims to connect that powerful brand equity with the abundance of travel experiences in Virginia, and invites new and repeat travelers alike to come discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers,” Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, said.

Jennifer Bell, the Friendly City’s Tourism Manager, said she has high hopes for tourism in the coming months.

“I am very optimistic that we’re going to see a very strong rebounding this summer and possibly even additional growth in our tourism, possibly from the 2019 numbers,” Bell said.

She said this new campaign highlights experiences a traveler could easily find in Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley.

“Tying in with campaigns like the ‘Virginia is for Outdoor Lovers’ campaign, I think we’re right on target and perfectly placed to be the type of destination people are looking for, so I think it should be a strong summer for us,” Bell said.

The main goal of the campaign is to grow awareness of all the things Virginia has to offer. The campaign will run through mid-November 2022.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Arthur mugshot
Man arrested for stabbing two people, including grandma
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested
Temperatures continue to warm into the 80s today.
Tuesday cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures
Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying two sets of skeletal remains...
Virginia State Police searching for answers in 33-year-old cold case
An Arby's restaurant sign is seen in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Latest News

COVID new-case count, hospitalizations tick up; positive test percentage holds steady
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 26, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 26, 2022
A cold front will trigger a few showers and storms across the region.
Tuesday, April 26 Morning FastCast
Lead Mines Rescue Squad Gets New Ambulance
Only Two Not Adopted From Dog Neglect Case