“Virginia is for ...” | 2022 tourism campaign launches

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As tourism continues to recover from pandemic hits, the Virginia Tourism Corporation launched its new 2022 flagship campaign to entice more people to visit the commonwealth. It’s a spin-off of the 50-year-old iconic slogan “Virginia is for Lovers.”

It’s called “Virginia is for ...” and features three core pillars of top experiences that many travelers are looking for when choosing their next destination: outdoor beauty, family experiences, and local culture/food scene.

“We have based these pillars on research where we know people are interested in these things when they go on vacation,” Lindsey Norment, the Brand Director at VTC, said. “It’s also what we know Virginia offers really well. We will continue to reach markets within driving distance, but we’re expanding a bit out so that hopefully we’re able to capture people’s attention when they are ready to get on a plane.”

Along with our core markets, like Baltimore, DC, Philadephia, and New York City, VTC will be expanding to reach new audiences in places like Chicago, Boston, and Nashville.

“The ‘Virginia is for…’ campaign aims to connect that powerful brand equity with the abundance of travel experiences in Virginia, and invites new and repeat travelers alike to come discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers,” Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, said.

Jennifer Bell, the Friendly City’s Tourism Manager, said she has high hopes for tourism in the coming months.

“I am very optimistic that we’re going to see a very strong rebounding this summer and possibly even additional growth in our tourism, possibly from the 2019 numbers,” Bell said.

She said this new campaign highlights experiences a traveler could easily find in Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley.

“Tying in with campaigns like the ‘Virginia is for Outdoor Lovers’ campaign, I think we’re right on target and perfectly placed to be the type of destination people are looking for, so I think it should be a strong summer for us,” Bell said.

The main goal of the campaign is to grow awareness of all the things Virginia has to offer. The campaign will run through mid-November 2022.

