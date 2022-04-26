With city council approval, new Lynchburg Police home to be along Odd Fellows Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For decades, the Lynchburg Police Department has resided downtown.

As time has progressed, the needs of the department have outgrown the location. After years of looking for a new home, LPD will find it along Odd Fellows Road, pending city council’s approval Tuesday evening.

That’s when they’ll vote on an agreement to get construction of a new headquarters just outside Genworth started.

“We started on this project back in 2016 with a space needs assessment of our facilities and we’ve worked through a lot of different phases of this project. Very grateful to be at the point we’re at now,” said Ryan Zuidema, police chief.

Zuidema says the Odd Fellows Road location brings many benefits. Everything will be housed under one roof with much more space than now. He also says there’s potential for reaching those in need faster.

“It’s certainly a little more centrally located, has easy access to the Expressway to get to places in a hurry when we need to. It also has direct access now to Odd Fellows Road onto 460, so we can get most places in the city probably a little quicker than we can where we’re based right now, being downtown,” said Zuidema.

An alternative site along Kemper Street at the former Greater Lynchburg Transit Company building was also considered. Had that site been chosen, they could have moved in sooner.

But Zuidema says questions of space and cost were worth the difference.

“Both sites offer advantages and disadvantages, certainly. The benefits of Odd Fellows Road is a much larger site, so it allows us to build the facility at a lower cost to our taxpayers. The other site was gonna require about a $6 million parking garage just cause of the constrictions of the site,” said Zuidema.

If approved Tuesday, the Odd Fellows Road building is slated to be done in September 2024. Zuidema looks to have a groundbreaking in the coming months.

