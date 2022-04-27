Hometown Local
Botetourt County students help build Habitat for Humanity house

Students build House, VA
Students build House, VA(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Botetourt County are getting a real-life lesson in community service.

Hundreds of students are contributing to build a Habitat for Humanity house in Buchanan.

Lord Botetourt and James River High School students are spending a week shoveling, hammering, cutting, and measuring two help build a home that the owners will move into over the summer. For one student, he takes pride in doing something larger than himself.

“I feel really proud and happy to be here and help someone that’s less fortunate and give back to the community that has given so much to me,” explains Cole Salvi, Lord Botetourt Senior.

This is the second home Habitat for Humanity has built in Buchanan in the last 10 years.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit community organization with donors, stakeholders, staff, and volunteers join forces to support low to moderate income families have an opportunity for permanent home ownership.

