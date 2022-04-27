COVID-19 cases in Roanoke, Alleghany Health Districts rise slightly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local public health leader says COVID cases have gone up in the region, but only slightly.

During her virtual update Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said the news on the COVID front is still good. The leader of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said for the most part, cases are holding steady. Six people from the health districts are currently hospitalized.

Morrow said by CDC standards, the area is still in the “green” zone for community transmission.

“We have to continue to look at what’s happening across the country and we know there are areas that are increasing,” she said. “So we’ll just keep monitoring the situation and of course we also know that with the abundance of home tests available, the cases that we’re reporting are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Dr. Morrow said doctors are still awaiting information about COVID vaccines for children younger than 5.

She said information might become available next month.

