Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

COVID-related hospitalizations back up to 200 in Virginia

(CDC, CNN, file)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,697,577 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, April 27, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,680 from the 1,695,897 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than Tuesday’s 1,327 new cases.

200 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 185 Tuesday. 108,031 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Federal one-stop website for COVID info

A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Since the pandemic began, 13,423,819 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with an 8.5% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 8.3% reported Tuesday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,770,419 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 81.8% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.2% fully vaccinated. 92.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.1% are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, there have been 20,202 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 20,187 reported Tuesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Police Lights
Magna Vista High School student dies after falling from truck in Henry County
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Rocky Mount officer asks for acquittal in Capitol riot conviction
Sketchers store coming to Tanglewood Mall.
Skechers to open store at Tanglewood Mall
Tax prep business owner sentenced to prison for defrauding clients

Latest News

Local doctor stresses catching up during World Immunization Week
The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19
Paxlovid, when administered within five days of symptoms appearing, has been proven to bring...
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
National Immunization Week 2022