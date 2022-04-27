Craig County students learn with new ‘Land Lab’

CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The cows were more interested in the green grass, than the feed Makenzie Lucas and Chasity Wolfe were providing Tuesday morning.

But the students, and their livestock, are getting used to the new Land Lab at Craig County Public Schools.

“We have our cows. We’re getting sheep,” Lucas told WDBJ7. “So we’re definitely going to have a mini-farm out here.”

The school system’s Agriculture classes and Craig County Future Farmers of America have been involved from the beginning.

“I helped build the fence, at the very beginning,” said Wolfe, a high school senior. “It didn’t look this good yet, but I helped build it.”

Agriculture Teacher Emily Nolen says students have embraced the program.

“These kids were looking for hands-on experience,” Nolen said. “They were looking to get out of the building and be proud of Craig County. And this Land Lab has really made them proud to be a part of the school system and the community.”

The community has responded as well.

The Craig County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, and others, have pitched in with money, supplies, know-how and hands-on help.

“We’ve had a lot of farmers even from other counties who’ve made donations to us in order for us to get this fence,” Mary Hunter said.

Nolen, her students and community partners have big plans for the Land Lab. They hope to line up support for a substantial expansion, with more acreage, more animals and more opportunities for agricultural education.

The community will get a closer look during the Land Lab Ag Fair on May 7 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will include demonstrations, hands-on experiences and fun activities for all ages.

For more information, visit the Craig County Land Lab Facebook page

