Docs for Morgan annual event continues in 2022

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An annual tradition to raise scholarship money for future doctors took place a little differently this year.

Docs for Morgan is a basketball game that raises funds for a scholarship in memory of Morgan Dana Harrington, who was murdered in 2009.

The basketball shootout took place earlier this month with a much smaller crowd because of COVID.

Thursday, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will release more of the video for people to enjoy.

“It reminds us of Morgan Dana Harrington. It allows us to raise money for the scholarship, which is the reason that we do this every year,” said Dr. Daniel Harrington, Morgan Harrington’s father.

“I think that the game gives the community and the school and Carilion a chance to come together and make that statement that when people do come together, they can do something good to overcome the evil of tragedy,” said Dr. Tracey Criss, Docs For Morgan Founder.

If you would like to donation to the scholarship fund, click here.

To learn more about Docs for Morgan click here.

