EARLY YEARS: YMCA at Virginia Tech celebrates the 30th anniversary of Healthy Kids Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the YMCA’s mission is to keep kids and their families healthy and strong.

Summer is just around the corner, and the YMCA at Virginia Tech is hosting its free summer kick-off event, Healthy Kids Day on April 30.

Naya Nerikar is the Healthy Kids Day Program Leader.

According to Nerikar, there will be music, games, healthy snacks, crafts, and educational activities for families.

Local organizations will also be promoting various summer programs and activities that are perfect for kids.

The event will be on April 30th, from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm on the field and tennis courts between Cassell Coliseum and the YMCA Lancaster House on Washington Street in Blacksburg.

The Y is also hosting two races that day: the Fabulous 4Miler (a competitive, 4-mile race) and the 1-mile Fun Run (a family-oriented, 1-mile race).

Click this link for more information or to register.

