Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Financial Literacy Month: Three steps to better finances

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - April is Financial Literacy Month: a time to raise awareness about financial literacy and promote financial education. And there is a place in Roanoke where you can find both.

The Freedom First Financial Empowerment Center offers free one-on-one financial counseling.

Keri Garnett, a counselor with the FEC, joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk Tuesday. She shared with us suggestions for the kinds of things you can do right now to improve your personal finances. This especially as more people are working to budget an increased cost of living, particularly with rent.

Garnett said one of the biggest things she stresses is making sure you have credit.

“There’s a lot of financial advice out there and a lot of programs which advise people to have no credit card, no debt, no anything and that can really damage people in the long run, especially if maybe their goal is to purchase a home or buy a car or something,” she explained. “If you don’t have credit at all it can really take a long time to build that up later in life.”

Keeping that in mind, Garnett said the top three things she’d recommend right now to help improve your personal finances:

1- Focus on savings. She recommends setting a goal for your savings account.

2-Reduce your debt to under 30 percent of your utilization.

3-Don’t apply for mall credit cards. While it might give a small discount, you’re better off saving.

“We’ve helped a lot of people build or establish credit that now are in the process of searching for a home,” Garnett said. “So we’ve seen people start from the bottom and now they’re ready to buy a home so it can happen in a relatively short time as long as you’re focused and you’re working with your counselor to achieve all the steps along the way.”

In the last two years, the financial empowerment center has helped reduce debt of Roanokers by more than $800,000.

Counseling sessions are free and unlimited.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Police Lights
Magna Vista High School student dies after falling from truck in Henry County
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Rocky Mount officer asks for acquittal in Capitol riot conviction
Sketchers store coming to Tanglewood Mall.
Skechers to open store at Tanglewood Mall
Tax prep business owner sentenced to prison for defrauding clients

Latest News

Kids activities, Fun Run, music and more will be happening at Virginia Tech
EARLY YEARS: Fun Run, other activities to mark YMCA Healthy Kids Day
FILE - George Huguely is escorted into the Charlottesville Circuit courthouse in...
UVA lacrosse players had ‘rocky relationship’ before killing
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 27, 2022
We'll continue to see wind gusts in the 20-30 mph throughout the day.
Wednesday April 27, Morning FastCast