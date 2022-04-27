Gusty winds and cooler temperatures today

Much colder temperatures build in today

Winds: 20-30mph Wednesday

Another chance of rain this weekend

Tuesday’s cold front brought showers and storms to the region, but the severe weather remained to our north toward Augusta County, where winds snapped numerous trees and power lines. A tornado was also reported in Fishersville.

A tornado was also reported in Fishersville.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

This front will end our stretch of summer heat and we’ll see cooler conditions build in for midweek. This morning will be a shock to the system with lows back in the 30s to the west and 40s to the east. Highs will only warm into the 50s and 60s under sunny skies.

Winds will remain gusty throughout the day. Wind Advisories are not anticipated, but we could still see stronger gusts at times in the 25-30 mph range.

Post-frontal NW winds will keep it cooler tomorrow. (WDBJ Weather)

Thinking of starting the garden? It does look like we could see some frosty conditions again Wednesday night into Thursday morning as lows will dip into the 30s and low 40s. You may want to bring the plants indoors, especially Wednesday night, just in case we see some frost. We eventually start to gradually warm things up as we close out the work week. Highs will remain in the 50s and 60s through the end of the week.

Bring in the plants Wednesday night as temperatures drop to the 30s Thursday morning. (WDBJ7)

WEEKEND

Another system will be moving out of the Plains heading into this weekend. This will likely send clouds are way and a chance of a few showers throughout the weekend. Better rain chances appear to be Sunday at the moment. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s.

Shower chances are possible again Sunday as a warm front moves through. (WDBJ7)

