Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Doctor stresses catching up during World Immunization Week

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The World Health Organization recognizes World Immunization Week during the last week in April and one local doctor is using it to remind people about the use of vaccines in public health.

During her virtual public health update Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said vaccines are one of the most important public health tools we’ve ever had. The leader of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said she encourages people to get up to date on their vaccines, which they may have put off during the pandemic.

While Dr. Morrow said local rates for childhood vaccination have not been updated, the state has been keeping track. Data from public and private kindergarten classrooms were reporting a downward trend in immunizations even prior to the pandemic.

Additionally, Dr. Morrow said a new report by the CDC addressed vaccination coverage with selected vaccines and exemption rates among children in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.

That report finds that nationwide, vaccination coverage went down by about a percentage point for all vaccines compared with the previous school year.

The report states, “Although 2.2% of kindergartners had an exemption from at least one vaccine, an additional 3.9% who did not have a vaccine exemption were not up to date for MMR. The COVID-19 pandemic affected schools’ vaccination requirement and provisional enrollment policies, documentation, and assessment activities. As schools continue to return to in-person learning, enforcement of vaccination policies and follow-up with undervaccinated students are important to improve vaccination coverage.”

Since the local Hepatitis A outbreak identified in the district at the start of the year, Dr. Morrow’s team has helped vaccinate more than 750 people against Hep A.

”It’s not only beneficial to the individual but it’s beneficial to the family and to the community when we optimize our vaccination rates,” Morrow said. “And Hepatitis A is a great example of that. Hepatitis A is a vaccine preventable disease.”

Dr. Morrow said the health districts have seen more than 50 cases of Hep A, mostly among intravenous drug users.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Police Lights
Magna Vista High School student dies after falling from truck in Henry County
Roanoke businessman Claude Smith celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday.
Roanoke businessman celebrates 100th birthday
Tax prep business owner sentenced to prison for defrauding clients
Sketchers store coming to Tanglewood Mall.
Skechers to open store at Tanglewood Mall

Latest News

COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in Roanoke, Alleghany Health Districts rise slightly
National Immunization Week 2022
Dr. Cynthia Morrow provides a public health update for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health...
Public Health Update from Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
The Bedford County Nursing Home.
Board votes to continue operating Bedford County Nursing Home