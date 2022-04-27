Men indicted for removal of walnut trees from federal land

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A federal grand jury in Roanoke has indicted three men on conspiracy charges, Lacey Act violations and other charges related to the alleged illegal removal of walnut trees from federally protected land.

The indictment was unsealed following the arrest of two of the defendants. A third defendant remains at large, and his name has not been released.

William Riley Stump, 52 of Narrows and Derrick Anthony Thompson, 48 of Princeton, West Virginia, were arraigned this week in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Stump is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit an offense to defraud the United States, five counts of violating the Lacey Act, five counts of theft of government property, five counts of removal of timber from lands of the United States and seven counts of the illegal cutting of trees on lands of the United States. Thompson is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit an offense to defraud the United States, one count of violating the Lacey Act, one count of theft of government property, one count of removal of timber from lands of the United States and three counts of illegal cutting of trees on lands of the United States.

The Lacey Act bans trafficking in fish, wildlife, or plants that are illegally taken, possessed, transported, or sold.

The government alleges this happened from or around August 2019 and continuing in or around February 2020.

“The Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute those who steal natural resources from federal lands for their personal enrichment,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said. “Federal protected lands not only serve as areas of conservation and flood management but also provide intrinsic beauty we all enjoy, particularly here in the Western District of Virginia.”

“It is the duty and mission of U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigation to protect our federal land resources from theft, unwarranted destruction and disturbance, and to deter and prevent crimes,” said Katie Ballew, Patrol Captain with the USDA Forest Service, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

According to court documents, Stump, Thompson, and another man conspired to cut and remove black walnut trees in the Bluestone Project in Giles County and take them to Lindside, West Virginia to sell.

The Bluestone Project is a United States Army Corps of Engineers Flood Damage Reduction program designed to inhibit flood-level water flow along the New River and Bluestone River, according to the US Attorney’s Office. The project’s federally-protected area involves 21,000 acres of land that is a habitat for growth of certain trees and plants, including the black walnut trees, which are among the largest and longest living hardwood trees in the United States.

