Meth seized, two arrested in Amherst County

Mugshots: (L-R) Bethany Worley and Timothy Cash
Mugshots: (L-R) Bethany Worley and Timothy Cash(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested and about two ounces of methamphetamine were seized Wednesday in Amherst County.

Deputies pulled over a driver they determined was not allowed to be driving, according to the sheriff’s office. That traffic stop led to the discovery of the meth, plus digital scales and smoking devices, according to investigators.

Bethany Worley and Timothy Cash were charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II Narcotics.

Amherst County Meth Seizure... 4.27.22
Amherst County Meth Seizure... 4.27.22(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

