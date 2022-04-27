Hometown Local
Roanoke City hosting “Star Safety Cleanup” event

Roanoke City community cleanup map.
Roanoke City community cleanup map.(Roanoke City)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple roads in Northwest Roanoke will be getting cleaned on April 30 for the Star City Safe Cleanup Project, according to the Roanoke City Solid Waste Management Division.

The designated cleanup area from east to west is Hershberger Road to Gainsboro Road and from north to south I-81 to Shenandoah Avenue.

Residents are encouraged to throw away all clutter, with unwanted brush and unlimited bulk items to the curb. The Solid Waste Division will have trucks collecting items Saturday morning.

The city asks residents not to throw away hazardous items during the cleanup: liquid paint, motor oils, batteries, liquid pesticides, gasoline, diesel fuel, stains, or finishes. To safely dispose of hazardous material contact the Solid Waste Division at 540-857-2000.

Anyone with questions about the cleaning event can call 540-853-2000 or click here.

