Part of Greenway will be closed this week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small stretch of the Tinker Creek Greenway will be closed Thursday and Friday (4/28 and 29) for repaving.

The 0.1 mile closure will be just north of Dale Avenue, according to PLAY Roanoke.

Users will be able to access the Dale Avenue South Trailhead and travel south along the greenway from there.

There will not, however, be a detour during paving, so users will not be able to travel north of the Dale Avenue crossing.

PLAY Roanoke says paving should be completed and the greenway reopen by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.