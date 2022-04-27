Hometown Local
Rail Yard Dawgs Look Ahead to Championship Series

Best of Five President’s Cup Finals Starts Thursday in Peoria
The Rail Yard Dawgs are in the President's Cup Finals for the first time(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are settling in to Peoria for the first two games of this week’s President’s Cup finals on Thursday and Friday. The Rail Yard Dawgs have already taken out the top two seeds in the SPHL playoffs and the two clinching victories have been on the road, a place where they’ll start the finals. The road warrior mentality suits them just fine.

“The big thing for us is carrying that same attitude and that same process that we do at home,” said Dawgs Head Coach Dan Bremner on Tuesday morning, “making sure we have that same mindset going into away games. This whole week being in Peoria for an extra number of days, it’s something we talked about and addressed is that it kind of opens up your time to overthink things. The big thing we talked about is not to overcomplicate it.”

