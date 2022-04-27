Residents share frustration with Roanoke taxes at City Council meeting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Things got passionate at Tuesday night’s city council meeting as community members shares their thoughts on increased taxes.

Those who spoke expressed frustration regarding personal property and real estate taxes in the city while also claiming that that Roanoke County was able to offer residents financial relief where they say the city did not.

“The County has decided to double the state’s tax relief for the citizens of the county. I would encourage the council members, the mayor, and the vice mayor to follow suit, representing the citizens they were sworn to do and take care of them. Or else, come election time, start looking for a new job,” said Roanoke resident James Thomas before promptly leaving the chamber.

Council did not take any action at tonight’s meeting and used it as an opportunity to hear out citizens on their concerns regarding budget and taxes.

