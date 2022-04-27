Roanoke City wants community input on land near Lick Run Greenway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -You can weigh in on how to turn something old and run down into something beautiful for your neighborhood.

Roanoke is is tearing down the former CeeBreeze Nursing Home near Brown-Robertson Park in northwest Roanoke.

“It has been subject to flooding several times, some pretty devastating floods. That’s why we’re taking the building down is to return this area back to open, natural space for the community to play in and enjoy,” said Rachel Pence, Environmental Specialist for the City of Roanoke.

Roanoke City purchased the land though a FEMA grant.

“We have about 5.4 acres of land here to play with and this area is in the floodway, so we are limited to what we can do here. FEMA unfortunately will not allow us to build any structures on site and we are not allowed to build any impervious hard surfaces like parking lots,” said Pence.

The city wants your input when it comes to what to do with the land.

Some ideas include:

“Pollination gardens, flowers, trees, picnic benches. Family tree planting area where families can come and plant a tree and then have their last name on a plaque in front of the tree and then maintain and care for the trees,” said Pence.

Pence said demolition could start in the next few weeks.

“They’re going to be the ones using the space and hopefully enjoying it, so we want to make sure that their comments and feedback are incorporated into the plans for what the space is going to be used for,” said Pence.

