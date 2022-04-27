Roanoke County brush fire mostly contained

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A brush fire in Roanoke County was about 75% contained as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a county spokesperson.

A homeowner in the 3100 block of Timberview Road, in the Catawba district, reported the fire nearby early Wednesday afternoon.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue and the Virginia Department of Forestry are fighting the fire, which has burned about seven acres.

No cause has been determined and no structures are threatened, according to the county.

