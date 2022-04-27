“Today, it is the firefighters who need help.” Roanoke Firefighters Association speaks to city council about issues with proposed pay scale

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a matter of equity and taking care of those already in service. That’s the takeaway from the presentation from a handful of Roanoke city firefighters at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

“When the citizens of Roanoke need help, they call 911 and we respond. Today, it is the firefighters who need help,” pleaded Drew Able of Roanoke Firefighters Association Local 1132.

Fellow firefighters filled the front row of chairs in the city council chambers to explain the damage the “time and grade” pay scale as part of Roanoke’s budget will cause to first responders. Based on the proposed scale, the pay for each position will be determined based on how much time each individual has spent in their current role not by tenure in the department.

“We have a captain and a lieutenant. Both hired the same date. Promoted to lieutenant within one year of each other. By the time this plan is going to be implemented, that lieutenant is going to make $4,500 more than the captain. That captain is two pay grades above that lieutenant,” explains Andy Foley of Roanoke Firefighters Association Local 1132. “If our members were to take a promotion right now, or they were recently promoted, they actually cost themselves money. Some of them well over $10,000.”

In large part because of this, over 40 people have left the department since January 2021.

“Seniority and leadership personnel are and will be leaving for other job opportunities. I’m one of them,” adds Chad Riddleberger. “I will be leaving the city effectively on June 1st of this year for a job that’s going to provide me and my family growth through personal, professional, and financial stability.”

The department says 40% of their 260 person crew will be negatively effected by this plan.

“I am very much aware of the efforts and the good intentions that our city management has extended towards this effort,” continues Baraka Kasonga with the department. “Inclusion is a core value that we have in the city of Roanoke. And yet, the fire EMS department was not included at all in the decisions that led to the budget that has just been proposed even though we made numerous efforts to share our concerns.”

The organization has drafted what they believe is a more equitable compensation scale that would help them retain members.

The ultimate goal of Tuesday’s meeting, to be heard out and collaborate.

“I hope that they’ll listen to our concerns and they’ll meet with us and we can move forward with this and discuss our plans,” says Foley.

