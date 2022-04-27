Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

UVA lacrosse players had ‘rocky relationship’ before killing

FILE - George Huguely is escorted into the Charlottesville Circuit courthouse in...
FILE - George Huguely is escorted into the Charlottesville Circuit courthouse in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012. Huguely, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of a University of Virginia lacrosse player, is headed back to court as jury selections are expected Monday, April 25, 2022, for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a young University of Virginia student who died after being beaten by her boyfriend says her family deserves to be compensated for her loss.

Paul Bekman told jurors on Tuesday that former UVA lacrosse player George Huguely V should be held civilly liable for Yeardley Love’s death in 2010.

Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder for the death and has served about half of a 23-year prison sentence.

Huguely’s lawyer said Huguely does not dispute that his assault caused Love’s death. But he said the defense doesn’t believe Huguely’s conduct rose to the type of “willful and wanton” conduct required for a jury to award punitive damages.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Police Lights
Magna Vista High School student dies after falling from truck in Henry County
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Rocky Mount officer asks for acquittal in Capitol riot conviction
Sketchers store coming to Tanglewood Mall.
Skechers to open store at Tanglewood Mall
Tax prep business owner sentenced to prison for defrauding clients

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 27, 2022
We'll continue to see wind gusts in the 20-30 mph throughout the day.
Wednesday April 27, Morning FastCast
Firefighters Against Proposed Pay Scale
Frustrations Over Roanoke City Taxes