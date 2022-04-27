Hometown Local
Virginia lawmakers to take up Youngkin vetoes, amendments

Virginia State Sen. Stephen Newman, R-Bedford, right at podium, gestures as he addresses a...
Virginia State Sen. Stephen Newman, R-Bedford, right at podium, gestures as he addresses a meeting of the Senate Finance committee at the Capitol Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to reconvene in Richmond for a one-day session to consider Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s vetoes.

The divided General Assembly also will have a full calendar on Wednesday as lawmakers work through amendments to over 100 bills, in addition to the governor’s 26 vetoes.

Many of the amendments are technical, but some are more substantive or controversial.

House Democrats also will be dealing with a dose of internal strife as Del. Don Scott leads an effort to remove the current caucus leadership following an unsuccessful election cycle that saw the party lose control of the chamber.

