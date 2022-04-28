Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

7@four: Pet Talk, April 27, 2022

New Puppy tested positive for Parvo
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Steven in Forest said, “We recently bought a puppy and he started getting sick after a few days. We took him to the vet and he tested positive for parvo. We are unsure if it was something we did or if he already had it. Is there something we might have done to cause this?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Police Lights
Magna Vista High School student dies after falling from truck in Henry County
Roanoke businessman Claude Smith celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday.
Roanoke businessman celebrates 100th birthday
Tax prep business owner sentenced to prison for defrauding clients
Sketchers store coming to Tanglewood Mall.
Skechers to open store at Tanglewood Mall

Latest News

Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, April 20, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, April 13, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, April 6, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, March 30, 2022