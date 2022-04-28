7@four previews Moonshine Heritage Car Show and Bash

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7th annual Moonshine Heritage Car Show and Bash is happening Saturday, April 30.

It takes place at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum at Ferrum College.

More than 100 vehicles that were used, or would have been used for hauling liquor, will be on display.

There will also be live music, moonshine tastings, food and vendors! There will be an admission charge at the gate, $10 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors.

Watch the video to see Bethany Worley, director of the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, talk about the event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.